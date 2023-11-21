Two journalists and a civilian killed in Israeli shelling that targeted Southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-11-21 | 05:09
High views
Two journalists and a civilian killed in Israeli shelling that targeted Southern Lebanon
0min
Two journalists and a civilian killed in Israeli shelling that targeted Southern Lebanon

Two journalists and a civilian were killed in an Israeli shelling that targeted the intersection of Tayr Harfa and Jebbayn.
 
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Journalists

Civilian

Israel

Shelling

Tayr Harfa

Jebbayn

