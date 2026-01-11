Israel says supports Iranian people's 'struggle for freedom'

Middle East News
11-01-2026 | 06:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel says supports Iranian people&#39;s &#39;struggle for freedom&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel says supports Iranian people's 'struggle for freedom'

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Sunday that Israel supports the Iranian people in what he described as their "struggle for freedom", as major protests shake the Islamic republic.

"We support the Iranian people's struggle for freedom and wish them success," Saar said in a video interview posted on his X account.

AFP

Middle East News

supports

Iranian

people's

'struggle

freedom'

LBCI Next
'Rioters' must not disrupt Iranian society: President Pezeshkian on state TV
Pope prays for dialogue, peace in Iran and Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-04

Netanyahu says Israel supports 'strong' US action in Venezuela

LBCI
World News
2025-12-28

Bardot was 'legend' who embodied a 'life of freedom,' says leader Macron

LBCI
World News
2026-01-03

Venezuela's 'hour of freedom' has arrived: Opposition leader Machado

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-18

Israel's Netanyahu praises US for 'strong action' against ICC judges

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel on high alert as tensions with Iran escalate—the details

LBCI
Middle East News
12:11

Deaths from Iran protests reaches more than 500, rights group says

LBCI
Middle East News
11:30

Son of ousted shah tells Fox 'prepared to return to Iran' at first opportunity

LBCI
Middle East News
09:21

Israel's Netanyahu hopes Iran will soon be freed from 'tyranny'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-10

Sources to Reuters: Israel urges Lebanese Army to step up search for Hezbollah weapons

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-19

Oil tanker seized in the Gulf by Iran released: Vessel manager

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-19

Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah rocket unit's weapons caches in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-19

Lebanon’s Public Works Minister calls for private sector role to boost state revenues at Beirut 1 conference

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:05

A 4-magnitude earthquake off Lebanon's coast shakes several areas across the country

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Around 25 Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in South and West Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Israeli army claims it struck tunnel entrances used by Hezbollah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israeli warplanes strike Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon, following warning: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Israeli airstrikes target Mahmoudiyeh and Berghoz in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:03

Iran would target US military, shipping if attacked: Parliament Speaker

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel on high alert as tensions with Iran escalate—the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More