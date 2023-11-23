LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting

Lebanon News
2023-11-23 | 04:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs&#39; targeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting

LBCI sources confirmed that the targeting of the five martyrs Wednesday night came after military monitoring, as the targeted center is known to the [Israeli] "occupation," and the movement of the cadres was evident.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Military

Monitoring

Israel

Occupation

LBCI Next
Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'
Nasrallah and Iranian Foreign Minister Discuss Regional Developments and Efforts for Palestine
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:21

Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet

LBCI
World News
08:17

French Foreign Ministry calls for swift implementation of Israel-Hamas agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Gemayel stresses commitment to Resolution 1701 in talks with Finnish Ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Gemayel stresses commitment to Resolution 1701 in talks with Finnish Ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Bou habib meets European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Symbolic protest by families of Beirut Port explosion victims outside Palace of Justice

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-24

Red Cross, Lebanese Army, evacuate martyr and wounded from Kfarchouba-Bastra Farm area: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:08

Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:08

Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting

LBCI
Middle East News
04:12

Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Blinken marks Lebanese Independence Day: US pledges continued support for Lebanon's prosperity, security

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Ceasefire agreement: Anticipating calm in Gaza and Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More