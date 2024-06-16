News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine conference joint communiqué says ongoing war causes 'large-scale human suffering, destruction'
World News
2024-06-16 | 01:06
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Ukraine conference joint communiqué says ongoing war causes 'large-scale human suffering, destruction'
Following is the complete text of a draft communique issued for the so-called High-level Summit for Peace for Ukraine being hosted in central Switzerland from June 15-16, seen by Reuters on Saturday.
"Joint Communiqué on a Peace Framework Switzerland,
15-16 June 2024
"The ongoing war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues to cause large-scale human suffering and destruction, and to create risks and crises with global repercussions for the world. We gathered in Switzerland on 15-16 June 2024 to enhance a high-level dialogue on pathways towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine. We reiterated resolutions A/RES/ES-11/1 and A/RES/ES-11/6 adopted at the UN General Assembly and underscored our commitment to upholding International Law including the United Nations Charter.
"This Summit was built on the previous discussions that have taken place based on Ukraine's Peace Formula and other peace proposals which are in line with international law, including the United Nations Charter.
"We deeply appreciate Switzerland's hospitality and its initiative to host the High-Level Summit as expression of its firm commitment to promoting international peace and security.
"We had a fruitful, comprehensive and constructive exchange of various views on pathways towards a framework for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, based on international law, including the United Nations Charter. In particular, we reaffirm our commitment to refraining from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, the principles of sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all states, including Ukraine, within their internationally recognized borders, including territorial waters, and the resolution of disputes through peaceful means as principles of international law.
"We, furthermore, have a common vision on the following crucial aspects:
"1) Firstly, any use of nuclear energy and nuclear installations must be safe, secured, safe-guarded and environmentally sound. Ukrainian nuclear power plants and installations, including Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, must operate safely and securely under full sovereign control of Ukraine and in line with IAEA principles and under its supervision.
"Any threat or use of nuclear weapons in the context of the ongoing war against Ukraine is inadmissible.
"2) Secondly, global food security depends on uninterrupted manufacturing and supply of food products. In this regard, free, full and safe commercial navigation, as well as access to sea ports in the Black and Azov Seas, are critical. Attacks on merchant ships in ports and along the entire route, as well as against civilian ports and civilian port infrastructure, are unacceptable.
"Food security must not be weaponized in any way. Ukrainian agricultural products should be securely and freely provided to interested third countries.
"3) Thirdly, all prisoners of war must be released by complete exchange. All deported and unlawfully displaced Ukrainian children, and all other Ukrainian civilians who were unlawfully detained, must be returned to Ukraine.
"We believe that reaching peace requires the involvement of and dialogue between all parties. We, therefore, decided to undertake concrete steps in the future in the above-mentioned areas with further engagement of the representatives of all parties.
"The United Nations Charter, including the principles of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, can and will serve as a basis in achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
War
Russia
Draft
Summit
Switzerland
Next
Chile says Saudi mining minister to visit in July
Two explosions reported near vessel off Yemen's coast: UK maritime office affirms
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-04
Kremlin: Planned summit in Switzerland on Ukraine will be futile without Russia's participation
World News
2024-06-04
Kremlin: Planned summit in Switzerland on Ukraine will be futile without Russia's participation
0
World News
2024-06-15
US VP Harris to address Ukraine summit in Switzerland, meet Zelenskyy
World News
2024-06-15
US VP Harris to address Ukraine summit in Switzerland, meet Zelenskyy
0
World News
2024-06-05
Macron to participate in Switzerland summit on Ukraine
World News
2024-06-05
Macron to participate in Switzerland summit on Ukraine
0
World News
2024-06-04
Ukraine warns of more power outages due to Russian sttacks
World News
2024-06-04
Ukraine warns of more power outages due to Russian sttacks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:25
Men who took hostages in Russian detention center demand car, open route for escape: Agency
World News
03:25
Men who took hostages in Russian detention center demand car, open route for escape: Agency
0
World News
03:05
US Navy rescues crew of Greek-owned tanker hit by Houthis
World News
03:05
US Navy rescues crew of Greek-owned tanker hit by Houthis
0
World News
02:51
Prisoners take employees hostage in Russian detention centre
World News
02:51
Prisoners take employees hostage in Russian detention centre
0
World News
02:25
Chile says Saudi mining minister to visit in July
World News
02:25
Chile says Saudi mining minister to visit in July
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:35
Israeli army reports 'tactical pause' in southern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:35
Israeli army reports 'tactical pause' in southern Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say
0
World News
2024-06-13
Houthis report targeting Greek-owned ship damaged in Red Sea
World News
2024-06-13
Houthis report targeting Greek-owned ship damaged in Red Sea
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Blinken: Hamas' response to ceasefire agreement includes non-implementable proposals
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Blinken: Hamas' response to ceasefire agreement includes non-implementable proposals
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:27
Israeli military targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:27
Israeli military targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction
3
Lebanon News
04:13
Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle in southern Lebanon, injuries reported: NNA
Lebanon News
04:13
Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle in southern Lebanon, injuries reported: NNA
4
Lebanon News
09:09
NNA: Fires break out in Naqoura and Majdal Zoun due to phosphorous bombing
Lebanon News
09:09
NNA: Fires break out in Naqoura and Majdal Zoun due to phosphorous bombing
5
Middle East News
08:57
Israeli army: Explosive drones from Lebanon caused fire in Western Galilee; no injuries reported
Middle East News
08:57
Israeli army: Explosive drones from Lebanon caused fire in Western Galilee; no injuries reported
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Shift in strategies: Hamas adopts new tactics in Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Shift in strategies: Hamas adopts new tactics in Gaza war
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Upcoming US envoy visit: Will Israel's decisions and actions lead to its defeat?
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Upcoming US envoy visit: Will Israel's decisions and actions lead to its defeat?
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29
Al-Quds Brigades: The only way to free Israel's hostages is Gaza withdrawal, prisoner deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29
Al-Quds Brigades: The only way to free Israel's hostages is Gaza withdrawal, prisoner deal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More