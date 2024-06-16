Iran criticizes G7 statement over nuclear programme escalation

2024-06-16 | 00:46
Iran criticizes G7 statement over nuclear programme escalation
Iran criticizes G7 statement over nuclear programme escalation

Iran called upon the Group of Seven on Sunday to distance itself from "destructive policies of the past", the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, referring to a G7 statement condemning Iran's recent nuclear programme escalation.

