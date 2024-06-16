Two explosions reported near vessel off Yemen's coast: UK maritime office affirms

2024-06-16 | 00:53
Two explosions reported near vessel off Yemen&#39;s coast: UK maritime office affirms
0min
Two explosions reported near vessel off Yemen's coast: UK maritime office affirms

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday a vessel 40 nautical miles south of al Mukha in Yemen had reported two explosions nearby, adding that the vessel and its crew were safe and proceeding to their next port of call.

Authorities are investigating, UKMTO said.

Reuters

