Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections

Lebanon News
2023-11-29 | 05:08
High views
Reaffirming the &quot;Quintet Committee&quot; position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections
Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections

French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian emphasized that his visit to Lebanon aims to reaffirm the position of the "Quintet Committee," urging the Lebanese to unify their stance and expedite the completion of the presidential elections. 

He expressed readiness to assist them in this context.

Le Drian's stance came during his meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday at the Grand Serail. 

Le Drian revealed that he would hold several meetings and discussions to secure Lebanese consensus on the current developments.
 

