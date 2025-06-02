Ukraine-Russia talks begin in Istanbul

02-06-2025 | 08:06
Ukraine-Russia talks begin in Istanbul
Ukraine-Russia talks begin in Istanbul

Ukrainian and Russian delegations have begun a second round of peace talks in Istanbul, where they are set to exchange plans for how they want to end the three-year war.

"A meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia began in Istanbul in the presence of the Turkish side," the Ukrainian foreign ministry wrote on social media, while footage from inside Istanbul's Ciragan Palace showed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan delivering opening remarks to negotiators sitting opposite each other.

