On Wednesday, Hezbollah announced a series of attacks as it targeted the Ramim barracks with appropriate weapons, resulting in "direct casualties."



In Wednesday's announcements, it added that its fighters hit the al-Malkiyya site with appropriate weapons, achieving "direct hits there."



Hezbollah added about the targeting of a gathering of Israeli army soldiers at the Jal al-Alam site, in Karam al-Tuffah near the Mitat barracks, and in Tal Shaar opposite the town of Aita al-Shaab, with appropriate weapons.



It also announced the targeting of the Dhayra site, Hadab Al-Bustan, and the site of Ruwaisat al-Qarn in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with guided missiles.



In Addition, it also hit the al-Rahib site with appropriate weapons.