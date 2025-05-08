News
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Israeli airstrikes rock South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08-05-2025 | 04:48
0
min
Israeli airstrikes rock South Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes targeted South Lebanon, with ongoing raids reported on Jabal Al-Tahra, Ali Al-Taher, and Dabche.
Lebanon News
Israeli
Airstrikes
South Lebanon
World News
08:35
Bill Gates to give away fortune by 2045, $200 billion for world's poorest
Lebanon News
08:26
MP Elias Bou Saab: Municipal elections to proceed amid efforts for Beirut agreement
World News
08:05
EU chief says 'fully committed' to reaching tariff deal with US
World News
08:03
UAE-supplied Chinese weapons used by Sudan's RSF: Amnesty
Lebanon News
08:26
MP Elias Bou Saab: Municipal elections to proceed amid efforts for Beirut agreement
Lebanon News
07:52
Two killed in Israeli strikes on South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:42
Tension in South Lebanon's Nabatieh following Israeli strikes on surrounding areas
Lebanon News
07:32
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan says municipal election results show resistance stronghold remains unshaken
World News
2025-02-19
EU approves new sanctions against Russia
World News
2025-01-27
Major Coca-Cola recall in Europe over chlorate content: AFP
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-05
IMF awaits action: Lebanon urged to pass banking, fiscal reform bills
Lebanon News
2025-05-07
President Aoun vows reforms as Arab Fund resumes development support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
05:12
14 Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon: Lebanese Security sources tell Reuters
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
‘Lebanon is beautiful’: Emiratis return as UAE lifts travel ban
Lebanon News
04:48
Israeli airstrikes rock South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli drone targets destroyed house in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon, injuring one
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Israel split over Trump’s 'bombshells' on Yemen, hostages and skipped visit— the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Gulf signals return: Arab Fund pledges fresh support for Lebanon’s recovery
Lebanon News
04:06
French Ambassador hands FM Rajji border archive to aid in Syrian border demarcation
Middle East News
09:42
UAE mediating secret talks between Israel and Syria, sources tell Reuters
