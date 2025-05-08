South Lebanon under fire: Details unfold on the wave of Israeli strikes on Nabatieh

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In less than ten minutes, the Nabatieh district in South Lebanon was struck by approximately 20 Israeli airstrikes.



A wave of airstrikes surrounded the area stretching between Kfar Tebnit, Nabatieh El Faouqa, and Kfar Roummane, located north of the Litani River near the elevated positions of Ali Al-Taher, Dabche, and Al-Tahra.



These highlands, once used by the Israeli occupation as strategic military outposts before the 2000 liberation, have since been regarded by residents of Nabatieh as natural reserves.



However, Israel claimed that its strikes targeted 'Hezbollah's fire and air defense coordination system,' allegedly part of an underground strategic project.



Residents described the airstrikes as the most intense since the ceasefire, noting that they occurred in broad daylight during peak daily activity, with schools in session and people at work.



The attacks triggered widespread panic, prompting some parents to rush to schools and pull their children out. The bombings also hit populated areas, causing casualties and injuries, and severed access to Al-Tahra by destroying a main road.



While Israeli strikes continued north of the Litani River, the Lebanese Army conducted joint patrols with a U.S. team affiliated with the ceasefire monitoring committee.



The patrols focused on sensitive points south of the Litani River and involved reconnaissance of crossings separating the north from the south. The army reviewed security measures at checkpoints and inspected several crossings that it had previously closed.