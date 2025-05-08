French Ambassador hands FM Rajji border archive to aid in Syrian border demarcation

08-05-2025 | 04:06
French Ambassador hands FM Rajji border archive to aid in Syrian border demarcation
0min
French Ambassador hands FM Rajji border archive to aid in Syrian border demarcation

Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji received French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro, who handed him a copy of the French archive documents and maps related to the Lebanese-Syrian border.

The handover came at Lebanon’s request and in fulfillment of a promise made by French President Emmanuel Macron to President Joseph Aoun to provide Lebanon with these documents, which will assist in the process of demarcating its land border with Syria.''

