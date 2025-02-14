Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

The Future Movement's Secretary-General, Ahmad Hariri, announced that former Prime Minister Saad Hariri declared the party's return to the political arena to participate in all upcoming political events.



He noted that clear decisions on this matter would be issued later.



In an interview with LBCI, Ahmad Hariri emphasized the significance of the party's grassroots support, stating, "Today, it has become evident that the Future Movement is a popular movement, and its foundation lies in the people."