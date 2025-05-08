Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



An abnormal scene persisted for 11 years at Gate 14 of the Beirut Port, where 250 random kiosks illegally occupied public property, tampered with water lines, and stole electricity from the port's grid to resell it illicitly.



The area became a hub for banned substances, drug activity, prostitution networks, and frequent clashes—effectively, a security hotspot at one of the main entrances to the port.



However, that chapter is now closed.



With the start of a new political term, authorities have lifted the protection long enjoyed by those behind the violations, regardless of their political or sectarian affiliations.



Why were these kiosks installed?



Initially installed as offices for freight companies, customs clearance agents, and cafés, the kiosks were set up randomly with no licenses or official contracts. They operated without ever paying rent to the state, enabled by staff from the port's previous administration who allegedly accepted illegal payments for their personal gain.



After years of inaction, the General Directorate of State Security finally intervened. The agency dismantled all 250 illegal kiosks following a detailed report by Major Joseph Al-Naddaf, head of the State Security office at the port.



The report documented the scale of the violations and was submitted to the competent judiciary and the Financial Public Prosecution, in coordination with the port administration.



This cleanup is expected to generate over $200,000 annually for the state treasury by regulating the use of the area. Sixty legally contracted kiosks will be relocated to a designated area away from the port's main entrance, allowing for organized and lawful operation.



Dismantling this long-standing hub of violations marks a significant step in reclaiming public property.



Will this matter extend to illegal occupations along Lebanon's coastal, river, and communal lands?