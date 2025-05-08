White smoke rises over Vatican, signaling election of new pope

White smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel chimney in Vatican City, marking the successful election of a new pope.



The centuries-old tradition indicates that the College of Cardinals has reached a consensus after a conclave, choosing the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church.



As crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square, the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica began ringing, confirming the end of the papal election.



The new pope's identity is expected to be announced shortly from the basilica's central balcony, where he will offer his first blessing as the Bishop of Rome.