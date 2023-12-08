Blinken supports an "in-depth investigation" into the killing of a journalist and the injury of others in southern Lebanon

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken deemed it "important" to conduct a "comprehensive and thorough investigation" into the Israeli airstrike that resulted in the death of a journalist and injuries to six others in southern Lebanon on October 13.



During a press conference, Blinken stated when asked about the matter: "I think Israel has begun an investigation like this, and it will be important to see the success of this investigation and know the results."



Issam Abdallah, a video journalist with Reuters, was killed in the Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon, which also injured six reporters—two from Reuters, two from Al Jazeera, and two from Agence France-Presse, including the critically wounded photographer Christina Assi who remains in the hospital.



An investigation conducted by Agence France-Presse and published on Thursday concluded that an Israeli tank shell hit them, likely launched from the southeast, from the Israeli border area of Jaradeh.



Similarly, a Reuters investigation published on Thursday also concluded that they were hit by Israeli tank fire.



The journalists were covering the clashes on the border between the Israeli army and Hezbollah and its allies in southern Lebanon at a time when the international community is concerned about the escalating war between Israel and Hamas.



Blinken said, "I am extremely impressed with the men and women working in your profession who try every day, all over the world, and in the most dangerous places in the world, to present the facts to others. This is more important than ever."



His British counterpart, David Cameron, offered his "condolences" to the journalists, emphasizing the importance of their work, especially in conflict zones.



He stated, "Professional, independent, and neutral journalists must cover these conflicts. It is a tough and courageous job."