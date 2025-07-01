News
Inside Israeli-Syrian normalization talks: What does a peace agreement offer both sides?
News Bulletin Reports
01-07-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Inside Israeli-Syrian normalization talks: What does a peace agreement offer both sides?
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli aspirations for a comprehensive peace agreement with Syria have diminished, with sources involved in ongoing contacts between Tel Aviv and Damascus ruling out any consensus on the future of the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.
Israel continues to insist that any peace deal must include Syria's recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which Tel Aviv views as a strategic asset.
However, Syria remains firm in rejecting any agreement without a complete Israeli withdrawal from the territory.
With this fundamental dispute unresolved, the nature of negotiations has shifted from the prospect of a formal peace agreement to talks focused on reaching a security arrangement with the knowledge and involvement of the United States.
According to the preliminary framework under discussion, new security measures would be implemented along the Syrian-Israeli border, effectively updating the 1974 disengagement agreement between the two sides.
The plan includes the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from areas occupied after the fall of the Assad regime in exchange for guarantees from Damascus to crack down on groups Israel labels as terrorist organizations.
The first stage of these measures, as reported by Israeli officials, involves the removal of approximately 3,000 Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives from the Syrian capital.
The proposed agreement also outlines intelligence and security coordination between Syria and Israel as part of a joint plan aimed at preventing Hezbollah and Iran from reestablishing military footholds in Syria, which Israel views as a threat to regional stability.
Notably, the agreement includes Israeli recognition of the Shebaa Farms as Syrian territory, a move expected to provoke strong opposition from Hezbollah.
Beyond security, the proposal extends to economic cooperation, including discussions on the potential export of Israeli natural gas to Syria and coordination with Jordan on managing water resources in the Yarmouk River Basin.
Furthermore, there is consideration of transforming Mount Hermon, known as Jabal Al-Sheikh, into a joint ski resort bridging the Israeli-occupied and Syrian-controlled sections of the Golan.
However, the agreement faces significant resistance, especially given its lack of provisions for a demilitarized zone or strict controls over the Syrian side of the Golan Heights.
As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington next Monday, negotiations are expected to intensify in an effort to finalize a draft agreement.
Israeli sources indicate that Netanyahu hopes to announce the deal alongside Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, possibly in front of the White House or at the United Nations, in what he believes would be a historic achievement capable of overshadowing his political setbacks, particularly the October 7 incidents.
