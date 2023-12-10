'Precision' attack: Hezbollah hits new Israeli army command center with drones

Lebanon News
2023-12-10 | 05:26
High views
0min
'Precision' attack: Hezbollah hits new Israeli army command center with drones

On Sunday, Hezbollah announced: "We carried out an air attack with drones on a new command headquarters for the Israeli occupation army in the western sector, south of the Ya'ara barracks."

It added: "Its targets were accurately hit, and we caused several injuries among its soldiers."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Attack

Drones

Israel

Western Sector

Israeli airspace 'intrusion': Intensive aircraft activity reaches Lebanon's capital
Is danger escalating in southern Lebanon?
