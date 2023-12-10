News
'Precision' attack: Hezbollah hits new Israeli army command center with drones
Lebanon News
2023-12-10 | 05:26
'Precision' attack: Hezbollah hits new Israeli army command center with drones
On Sunday, Hezbollah announced: "We carried out an air attack with drones on a new command headquarters for the Israeli occupation army in the western sector, south of the Ya'ara barracks."
It added: "Its targets were accurately hit, and we caused several injuries among its soldiers."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Attack
Drones
Israel
Western Sector
Israeli airspace 'intrusion': Intensive aircraft activity reaches Lebanon's capital
Is danger escalating in southern Lebanon?
Press Highlights
2023-12-09
Lebanon's Escalating Challenges: Israeli Attacks on Army, Hezbollah Confrontations, and French Diplomacy
Lebanon News
2023-10-14
Israeli army: During the night, we attacked a Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-12-07
'War crime': Amnesty International points to 'deliberate' Israeli attack on journalists in south Lebanon on October 13th
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-06
Lebanon's army targeted: Concerns rise amid Israeli attacks and political messages
Lebanon News
05:55
Israeli airspace 'intrusion': Intensive aircraft activity reaches Lebanon's capital
Press Highlights
04:45
Is danger escalating in southern Lebanon?
Lebanon News
03:40
Airstrikes and Israeli artillery shelling hit multiple areas in Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:21
Israeli aircraft launches series of air strikes on southern Lebanese areas
Press Highlights
2023-12-09
United States Exerted Serious Pressure to Prevent Expansion of War To Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-12-09
Abou Faour to LBCI: What Jumblatt seeks is to find common ground to build on
Lebanon News
2023-12-09
Director of Revenues and TVA at Finance Ministry to LBCI: Gov's intention to ease burden on citizens
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-18
Al-Maamadani Hospital: A Legacy of Resilience and Tragedy in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
10:06
Hezbollah targets the Israeli 91st Division headquarters in the Brannit barracks
Lebanon News
05:55
Israeli airspace 'intrusion': Intensive aircraft activity reaches Lebanon's capital
Lebanon News
05:26
'Precision' attack: Hezbollah hits new Israeli army command center with drones
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
A soldier for a soldier: The aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on Aita Al-Shaab
Press Highlights
01:12
Lebanon's gold reserves near $19 billion, signifying some 'stability' amid financial turmoil
Lebanon News
03:40
Airstrikes and Israeli artillery shelling hit multiple areas in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:43
Lebanon 'gears up' for key decision on Army Commander's term; French delegation urges stability, Resolution 1701 implementation
