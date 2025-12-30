Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh

News Bulletin Reports
30-12-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

For the second time, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) has handed over part of its heavy weaponry to the Lebanese Army in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in South Lebanon.

Ain al-Hilweh, the largest of Lebanon's 12 Palestinian refugee camps, is considered to contain the highest concentration of weapons. Arms in the camp are held by multiple factions, including Islamist groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad, as well as more hardline Islamist groups.

On Tuesday, the PLO, led by the Fatah movement, delivered a new batch of weapons to the Lebanese Army. The shipment included a rocket launcher with 16 rockets, 10 medium machine guns of the DShK type, mortar shells, land mines, as well as additional medium machine guns and ammunition.

Most of the weapons handed over had been in the possession of Brigadier General Munir Makdah, a senior Fatah official who had not previously surrendered them because he had been in hiding due to Israeli army threats, according to sources familiar with the matter.

After the heavy and medium weapons were gathered at a Fatah warehouse in the Jabal al-Halib area inside the camp, the handover took place at the Nabaah checkpoint near the Seroub area on the outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh. 

As in the previous handover, the transfer was conducted via a route newly established by the Lebanese Army to avoid passing through the camp's densely populated streets.

So far, Islamist factions in the camp have not informed the Lebanese Army of any timetable for handing over their weapons. 

Meanwhile, more extreme Palestinian groups based along two streets inside Ain al-Hilweh have outright rejected the issue of disarmament.

The PLO has said that this delivery will not be the last, raising the possibility of additional batches of weapons being handed over from remaining stockpiles in the coming period.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Weapons

Transfer

Palestinian

Factions

Arms

Lebanese

Army

Ain al-Hilweh

Israel faces uncertainty as Trump signals major regional actions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Palestinian Security Forces complete fifth phase of heavy weapons handover in Ain al-Hilweh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-20

Families mourn 13 killed in Israeli airstrike on Ain al-Hilweh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-18

Updated toll: 13 killed in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-18

Israeli airstrike hits outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh Camp in Sidon, South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel faces uncertainty as Trump signals major regional actions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Do not drink and drive: Lebanon tightens controls on New Year’s Eve

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-29

From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-29

Lebanon draws growing regional attention as talks span Doha to Cairo

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22

Critical economic reforms: Lebanon to host IMF mission ahead of Washington meetings

LBCI
Middle East News
09:39

UAE Defense Ministry announces voluntary withdrawal of remaining counter-terrorism units from Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-23

Lebanese army steps up security measures nationwide for Christmas and New Year

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Do not drink and drive: Lebanon tightens controls on New Year’s Eve

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel faces uncertainty as Trump signals major regional actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:39

Lebanon’s finance ministry issues tax notice on Sayrafa transactions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Do not drink and drive: Lebanon tightens controls on New Year’s Eve

LBCI
Middle East News
09:39

UAE Defense Ministry announces voluntary withdrawal of remaining counter-terrorism units from Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Palestinian Security Forces complete fifth phase of heavy weapons handover in Ain al-Hilweh

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Lebanese Defense Minister meets US Ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Lebanon's FM calls for balanced ties with Iran based on sovereignty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More