Israel faces uncertainty as Trump signals major regional actions
30-12-2025 | 13:00
Israel faces uncertainty as Trump signals major regional actions
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israel entered a state of tension, with concern spreading within the inner circle of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, amid the possibility that U.S. President Donald Trump could impose decisions that Netanyahu’s governing coalition would be unable to pass.
Netanyahu’s aides described the joint news conference with Trump as a display of public friendliness that masked underlying tensions.
Several journalists and politicians said the ambiguity surrounding the event pointed to contradictions in positions, particularly as preparations advance for a transition to the second phase of Gaza’s reconstruction plan.
On Lebanon, the picture remains unclear. Trump’s decision to limit his remarks to Hezbollah’s conduct and to wait for the Lebanese state’s response was seen by Israeli analysts as granting additional time to advance along a diplomatic track.
By contrast, the Iranian file appears clearer. Israelis believe Trump’s statements suggest that a strike on Iran may be approaching.
As talks continue to take shape and efforts to reach understandings on the various files proceed, Tel Aviv considers the most serious potential challenge to be Trump’s decision to move forward with the second phase in Gaza without adhering to Netanyahu’s conditions.
This comes alongside Pentagon approval of an arms deal under which Boeing would supply Israel with 25 F-15 fighter jets, with an option to purchase 25 additional aircraft, as well as parallel efforts aimed at granting Netanyahu a pardon and ending his trial.
Such efforts could save Netanyahu politically, but would almost certainly lead to the collapse of his government.
