Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza's Khan Yunis: AFP

Middle East News
13-10-2025 | 08:36
Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza's Khan Yunis: AFP

Several buses carrying prisoners released by Israel in exchange for hostages freed on Monday by Hamas arrived in the Gaza City of Khan Yunis, an AFP journalist saw.

Thousands of people gathered to welcome the prisoners, cheering and waving Palestinian and Hamas flags in celebration.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Hostages

Hamas

Gaza City

Khan Yunis

