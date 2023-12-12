Tony Al-Ramy: Twenty new restaurants will be opened during the holiday season

The president of the Syndicate of Restaurant, Cafe, and Pastry Shop Owners, Tony Al-Ramy, anticipates that Lebanon will welcome around 200,000 Lebanese citizens during the holiday season, affirming the readiness of the entire sector.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Al-Ram announced that the prices in the nightlife sector would be carefully considered. He stated that restaurants and entertainment venues would be almost full from December 22 to January 2, with 70% of restaurants offering "à la carte" options and festive decorations.



He mentioned, "The sector welcomes domestic tourism, and the restaurants are ready. Twenty new restaurants will be opened during the holiday season."



Regarding the current economic situation, he expressed concern about the ongoing cold war without a clear vision, deeming it draining for institutions. If a hot or comprehensive war occurs, it would destroy Lebanon and its infrastructure.



He emphasized that if matters worsen, the conditions would be very challenging, criticizing the state for imposing taxes instead of seeking solutions.



Reflecting on the past summer tourism season, he attributed its success to collaborative efforts and noted the visible signs of the holiday spirit in Lebanon. Despite the economic challenges, he asserted, "We are economic fighters in Lebanon, and the 'bullying' budget will not pass as it is."