News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tony Al-Ramy: Twenty new restaurants will be opened during the holiday season
Lebanon News
2023-12-12 | 04:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tony Al-Ramy: Twenty new restaurants will be opened during the holiday season
The president of the Syndicate of Restaurant, Cafe, and Pastry Shop Owners, Tony Al-Ramy, anticipates that Lebanon will welcome around 200,000 Lebanese citizens during the holiday season, affirming the readiness of the entire sector.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Al-Ram announced that the prices in the nightlife sector would be carefully considered. He stated that restaurants and entertainment venues would be almost full from December 22 to January 2, with 70% of restaurants offering "à la carte" options and festive decorations.
He mentioned, "The sector welcomes domestic tourism, and the restaurants are ready. Twenty new restaurants will be opened during the holiday season."
Regarding the current economic situation, he expressed concern about the ongoing cold war without a clear vision, deeming it draining for institutions. If a hot or comprehensive war occurs, it would destroy Lebanon and its infrastructure.
He emphasized that if matters worsen, the conditions would be very challenging, criticizing the state for imposing taxes instead of seeking solutions.
Reflecting on the past summer tourism season, he attributed its success to collaborative efforts and noted the visible signs of the holiday spirit in Lebanon. Despite the economic challenges, he asserted, "We are economic fighters in Lebanon, and the 'bullying' budget will not pass as it is."
Lebanon News
Tony Al-Ramy
Restaurants
Holiday
Season
Tourism
Next
Interceptor missile falls near Yater official school in south Lebanon, damaging civilian car
Jean Beyrouthy to LBCI: The 'dollarization' of the tourism sector has taken us to a new phase
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-28
Jean Abboud: European tourism has become almost sustainable in Lebanon and is no longer seasonal
Variety and Tech
2023-09-28
Jean Abboud: European tourism has become almost sustainable in Lebanon and is no longer seasonal
0
Lebanon Economy
04:24
Jean Beyrouthy to LBCI: The 'dollarization' of the tourism sector has taken us to a new phase
Lebanon Economy
04:24
Jean Beyrouthy to LBCI: The 'dollarization' of the tourism sector has taken us to a new phase
0
World News
2023-11-28
Saudi Tourism Minister to LBCI after Riyadh secures hosting Expo 2030: It's a historic day!
World News
2023-11-28
Saudi Tourism Minister to LBCI after Riyadh secures hosting Expo 2030: It's a historic day!
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-20
Achkar warns: 2024 budget threatens Lebanon's tourism resurgence
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-20
Achkar warns: 2024 budget threatens Lebanon's tourism resurgence
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:13
French Foreign Minister Colonna is set to visit southern regions in Lebanon upon her arrival on Friday
Lebanon News
07:13
French Foreign Minister Colonna is set to visit southern regions in Lebanon upon her arrival on Friday
0
Lebanon News
05:43
Army Commander's extension debate: PM Mikati 'surprised' by Lebanese Forces' position
Lebanon News
05:43
Army Commander's extension debate: PM Mikati 'surprised' by Lebanese Forces' position
0
Lebanon News
05:23
Interceptor missile falls near Yater official school in south Lebanon, damaging civilian car
Lebanon News
05:23
Interceptor missile falls near Yater official school in south Lebanon, damaging civilian car
0
Lebanon Economy
04:24
Jean Beyrouthy to LBCI: The 'dollarization' of the tourism sector has taken us to a new phase
Lebanon Economy
04:24
Jean Beyrouthy to LBCI: The 'dollarization' of the tourism sector has taken us to a new phase
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-27
The Red Cross confirms the entry of the first medical team into Gaza since the start of the war
Middle East News
2023-10-27
The Red Cross confirms the entry of the first medical team into Gaza since the start of the war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-21
Inside Israel's War Cabinet: A rift over response to Hezbollah, hostages deal, and US role
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-21
Inside Israel's War Cabinet: A rift over response to Hezbollah, hostages deal, and US role
0
Variety and Tech
05:16
Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
Variety and Tech
05:16
Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
0
Variety and Tech
09:27
Lebanese designer Rami Kadi's 2024 vision: A sustainable fashion show unveiled in Dubai
Variety and Tech
09:27
Lebanese designer Rami Kadi's 2024 vision: A sustainable fashion show unveiled in Dubai
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:47
'Fatal' strike: Israel's attack on Taybeh leads to death of Mukhtar Mansour
Lebanon News
09:47
'Fatal' strike: Israel's attack on Taybeh leads to death of Mukhtar Mansour
2
Press Highlights
00:39
Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion
Press Highlights
00:39
Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion
3
Middle East News
01:34
Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties
Middle East News
01:34
Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties
4
News Bulletin Reports
07:43
Lebanon Joins Global Strike in Solidarity with Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
07:43
Lebanon Joins Global Strike in Solidarity with Gaza
5
Middle East News
10:40
Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war
Middle East News
10:40
Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war
6
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
7
Middle East News
05:42
Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza
Middle East News
05:42
Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza
8
Press Highlights
01:59
Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance
Press Highlights
01:59
Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More