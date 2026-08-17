UNIFIL reports surge in military activity in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
17-08-2026 | 08:44
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UNIFIL reports surge in military activity in South Lebanon
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UNIFIL reports surge in military activity in South Lebanon

UNIFIL said in a statement that Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon has increased significantly over the past two weeks.

According to UNIFIL, between August 5 and 16, its forces recorded an average of 137 projectiles per day, including 208 projectiles on Saturday and 185 on Sunday.

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