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UNIFIL reports surge in military activity in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
17-08-2026 | 08:44
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UNIFIL reports surge in military activity in South Lebanon
UNIFIL said in a statement that Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon has increased significantly over the past two weeks.
According to UNIFIL, between August 5 and 16, its forces recorded an average of 137 projectiles per day, including 208 projectiles on Saturday and 185 on Sunday.
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