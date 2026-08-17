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MP Melhem Khalaf urges extending UNIFIL mandate to prevent vacuum in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
17-08-2026 | 05:28
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MP Melhem Khalaf urges extending UNIFIL mandate to prevent vacuum in southern Lebanon
MP Melhem Khalaf stressed the need to maintain the presence of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to prevent a security vacuum in the south, citing its role in monitoring the Israeli withdrawal, maintaining security and stability, and supporting the Lebanese Army in extending state authority.
Speaking during a visit to Baabda at the head of a parliamentary delegation calling for the renewal of UNIFIL’s mandate, Khalaf said a petition had been signed by 86 MPs.
He added that 20 MPs from different political groups had met with President Joseph Aoun, who emphasized the importance of the issue and briefed them on his international efforts.
Khalaf said that if UNIFIL’s mandate cannot be renewed, an international force should remain in southern Lebanon in any possible form. He also called for continued engagement with U.N. Security Council members and countries contributing troops to the force.
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