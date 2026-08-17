Trump threatens to bomb Oman if it gets in way of Iran deal: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to bomb Oman if it "gets in the way" of a deal with Iran on the Strait of Hormuz and called for Iran to surrender.



"If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb the shit out of them," Trump told Fox News journalist Trey Yingst, referring to ongoing talks between Oman and Iran on control of the strait, while Washington is also pursuing its own talks.



Trump also said that Iran should "put up the white flag of surrender," according to Yingst's post on X on his interview with the president.



AFP