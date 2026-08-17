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President Aoun backs extending UNIFIL mandate, stresses need for international presence in south
Lebanon News
17-08-2026 | 06:32
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President Aoun backs extending UNIFIL mandate, stresses need for international presence in south
President Joseph Aoun welcomed the parliamentary initiative and petition calling for an extension of the international forces’ mandate in southern Lebanon.
He said UNIFIL’s presence in the south is important for several reasons, including helping residents remain in their towns and villages and promoting stability in coordination with the Lebanese Army.
“Our first option is to extend UNIFIL’s mandate,” Aoun said. “If it is not renewed, our second option is to adopt a framework that ensures the continued presence of international forces in the south, within the required legal framework and alongside the Lebanese Army, in coordination with it, to support stability and carry out their assigned tasks.”
Aoun said Israel has opposed UNIFIL’s presence and has been pressing for its withdrawal for nearly a year, while Lebanon is calling for the force to remain.
He said the main objective is to ensure the continued international presence in the south, either through an extension of UNIFIL’s mandate or through another international force, in a way that preserves stability and strengthens the role of the Lebanese state and army.
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