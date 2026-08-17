Israeli official says Netanyahu, Kushner agree US general to supervise Hamas disarming

Middle East News
17-08-2026 | 11:45
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Israeli official says Netanyahu, Kushner agree US general to supervise Hamas disarming
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Israeli official says Netanyahu, Kushner agree US general to supervise Hamas disarming

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed on Monday with U.S. envoy Jared Kushner that a U.S. general should supervise Hamas's disarmament and said Israel would not pull troops from Gaza until then, an Israeli official told AFP.

The two sides "agreed that the first step toward the demilitarisation of the Strip would be to require Hamas to hand over its weapons for decommissioning under the supervision of an American general," the Israeli official said.

There was no immediate U.S. confirmation of any agreement.

AFP

Middle East News

official

Netanyahu,

Kushner

agree

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supervise

Hamas

disarming

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