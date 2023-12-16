Sadek to LBCI: The Parliament proved that it is capable of preserving Lebanon

MP Waddah Sadek emphasized that the Parliament proved on Friday that it can preserve Lebanon, its security, and stability, especially with the extension of the terms for the leaders of the security agencies, particularly the Army Commander, for one year.



Sadek affirmed in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that they are not in a position to "record goals and points."



He affirmed that dealing with the country cannot be as expressed in the conference of the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, who expressed his indifference about whether the extension is legal.



Sadek believed that the decision to "paralyze" the country is no longer in Bassil's hands.



In contrast, he considered that it is essential to be convinced of the necessity of building institutions, pointing out that opposition forces can breach.