News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zaman
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Al-Hajj Hassan to LBCI: Southern region's damages exceed three billion dollars
Lebanon News
2024-04-23 | 04:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Al-Hajj Hassan to LBCI: Southern region's damages exceed three billion dollars
The Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Abbas al-Hajj Hassan, confirmed that the ministry updates, daily, a map that includes direct and indirect damages in the towns of the south, which are subject to attacks.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, al-Hajj Hassan said that it is impossible to obtain a medical answer as to whether the soil in the Southern region is harmful to agricultural production unless studies are conducted.
He said: "We formed a committee ready to initiate studies on this soil, as soon as the Israeli attacks on these areas stopped."
Additionally, he pledged, "For each tree destroyed by the enemy, we shall plant ten trees."
Al-Hajj Hassan urged an immediate halt to illegal smuggling operations and drew attention to the staggering valuation of damages surpassing three billion dollars in the southern region.
Furthermore, he provided insight into a strategic plan aimed at revitalizing the fisheries sector, disclosing funding support from Norway totaling approximately two million dollars.
Lebanon News
Abbas Al-Hajj Hassan
Agriculture
Damages
South
Attacks
Lebanon
Israel
Smuggling
Next
Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says
Israeli media: Prominent Hezbollah air defense member killed in Aadloun raid
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20
Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20
Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-04
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
Lebanon News
2024-04-04
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-31
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-31
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:56
Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:56
Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:49
Hezbollah retaliates: Shelling two military positions in northern Israel
Lebanon News
07:49
Hezbollah retaliates: Shelling two military positions in northern Israel
0
Lebanon News
07:33
Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan: We want national partnership in all major entitlements, including presidency
Lebanon News
07:33
Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan: We want national partnership in all major entitlements, including presidency
0
Lebanon News
06:00
Mikati Launches New E-Services for Consumer Protection Directorate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:00
Mikati Launches New E-Services for Consumer Protection Directorate in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-19
Samir Geagea warns of prolonged Syrian crisis impact
Lebanon News
2024-04-19
Samir Geagea warns of prolonged Syrian crisis impact
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:49
Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson: As long as Qatar's mediation efforts continue, there is no justification to end the presence of Hamas' political bureau in Doha
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:49
Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson: As long as Qatar's mediation efforts continue, there is no justification to end the presence of Hamas' political bureau in Doha
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-18
Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
2023-12-18
Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab
0
Middle East News
2024-04-15
Israel wants to harm Iran with a possible strike on a facility in Tehran or a cyber-attack
Middle East News
2024-04-15
Israel wants to harm Iran with a possible strike on a facility in Tehran or a cyber-attack
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization
2
Lebanon News
02:51
Israeli media: Prominent Hezbollah air defense member killed in Aadloun raid
Lebanon News
02:51
Israeli media: Prominent Hezbollah air defense member killed in Aadloun raid
3
Lebanon News
10:41
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
Lebanon News
10:41
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
4
Lebanon News
15:57
GCC stands firm: Support for stability in Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:57
GCC stands firm: Support for stability in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
02:04
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:04
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
01:13
Israeli drone targets car near Aadloun and Kharayeb intersection
Lebanon News
01:13
Israeli drone targets car near Aadloun and Kharayeb intersection
7
Lebanon News
05:03
Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says
Lebanon News
05:03
Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:16
Israel should declare victory over Hamas, US officials suggest: The New York Times
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:16
Israel should declare victory over Hamas, US officials suggest: The New York Times
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More