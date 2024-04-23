The Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Abbas al-Hajj Hassan, confirmed that the ministry updates, daily, a map that includes direct and indirect damages in the towns of the south, which are subject to attacks.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, al-Hajj Hassan said that it is impossible to obtain a medical answer as to whether the soil in the Southern region is harmful to agricultural production unless studies are conducted.



He said: "We formed a committee ready to initiate studies on this soil, as soon as the Israeli attacks on these areas stopped."



Additionally, he pledged, "For each tree destroyed by the enemy, we shall plant ten trees."



Al-Hajj Hassan urged an immediate halt to illegal smuggling operations and drew attention to the staggering valuation of damages surpassing three billion dollars in the southern region.



Furthermore, he provided insight into a strategic plan aimed at revitalizing the fisheries sector, disclosing funding support from Norway totaling approximately two million dollars.



