Al-Hajj Hassan to LBCI: Southern region's damages exceed three billion dollars

Lebanon News
2024-04-23 | 04:22
High views
Al-Hajj Hassan to LBCI: Southern region's damages exceed three billion dollars
2min
Al-Hajj Hassan to LBCI: Southern region's damages exceed three billion dollars

The Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Abbas al-Hajj Hassan, confirmed that the ministry updates, daily, a map that includes direct and indirect damages in the towns of the south, which are subject to attacks.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, al-Hajj Hassan said that it is impossible to obtain a medical answer as to whether the soil in the Southern region is harmful to agricultural production unless studies are conducted.

He said: "We formed a committee ready to initiate studies on this soil, as soon as the Israeli attacks on these areas stopped."

Additionally, he pledged, "For each tree destroyed by the enemy, we shall plant ten trees."

Al-Hajj Hassan urged an immediate halt to illegal smuggling operations and drew attention to the staggering valuation of damages surpassing three billion dollars in the southern region.

Furthermore, he provided insight into a strategic plan aimed at revitalizing the fisheries sector, disclosing funding support from Norway totaling approximately two million dollars.

Lebanon News

Abbas Al-Hajj Hassan

Agriculture

Damages

South

Attacks

Lebanon

Israel

Smuggling

Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says
Israeli media: Prominent Hezbollah air defense member killed in Aadloun raid
