Democratic Gathering member MP Wael Abou Faour commented on the decision to extend the term of the Army Commander and the heads of security agencies for one year.



He said: "We are satisfied with this matter. We were part of a group of parliamentary blocs that sought this issue under the 'theme' of ensuring continuity and stability in military and security institutions."



In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he considered that what happened on Friday should not be taken as a claim of victory by any party.



He believed that if it were not for the "wise" management of Speaker Nabih Berri, "we would not have achieved what we have reached," pointing to the way Speaker Berri managed the session and kept his deputies in the parliament.



Abou Faour revealed that an umbrella of international and local communications secured what happened in the parliament, noting that the matter is not only due to the deputies' efforts.



He explained that the contacts came from the "Quintet Committee" and others.



He said, "Since the visit of the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Lebanon, there have been contacts at the highest levels."



He pointed out that what happened indicates the possibility of an upcoming "settlement" on the issue of the presidency in Lebanon.