The Ethiopian forces killed 'at least 45 civilians' in the January massacre

The Ethiopian government security forces killed at least 45 civilians in a massacre that took place in the Amhara region late January, according to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, an independent body affiliated with the state.



The Commission stated in a press release, ''Through the monitoring conducted so far, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has identified the identities of at least 45 civilians who were killed outside the legal framework by government security forces on suspicion of supporting the Fano militia,'' which is a militia from Amhara.



AFP