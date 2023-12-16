French Foreign Minister's visit delayed for technical reasons, LBCI source confirms

Lebanon News
2023-12-16 | 06:36
High views
French Foreign Minister&#39;s visit delayed for technical reasons, LBCI source confirms
French Foreign Minister's visit delayed for technical reasons, LBCI source confirms

A French diplomatic source confirmed to LBCI: "There is no truth to the rumors circulating that the visit of the French Foreign Minister has been postponed due to the cancellation of President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Lebanon."

Rather, it is due to a technical malfunction in the minister's plane.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

France

Rumors

French

Foreign Minister

Emmanuel Macron

Visit

