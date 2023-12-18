French Foreign Minister Colonna from the Pine Palace: If Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna emphasized the extremely dangerous escalation of tensions on both sides of the Blue Line.



Speaking at a press conference held at the Pine Residence in the evening, Colonna underscored that her visit to Lebanon aims to avert the highly elevated risk of war, emphasizing the responsibility of all parties to work towards preventing a regional explosion. She stated that diplomacy, not military action, is the solution in the current situation.



Colonna addressed Lebanese officials, warning that if Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible, highlighting the gravity of the situation. She also conveyed a message to external actors, particularly Iran and its proxies in Iraq, Syria, and the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, stating that their actions contribute to a significant and dangerous mistake. She called for an end to the escalation.



"Lebanon, a cherished friend of France, holds a special place in the heart of the French, and France is committed to preserving stability in the country," she noted.



She stressed the importance of implementing UN Resolution 1701 for the benefit of all and its impact on improving the ground situation.



Colonna commended the extension of the Army Commander's term, deeming it highly beneficial for Lebanon's stability, but emphasized that it is insufficient. She appealed to all officials to demonstrate responsibility and proceed with the election of a president.