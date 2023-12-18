French Foreign Minister Colonna from the Pine Palace: If Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible

Lebanon News
2023-12-18 | 14:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
French Foreign Minister Colonna from the Pine Palace: If Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
French Foreign Minister Colonna from the Pine Palace: If Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna emphasized the extremely dangerous escalation of tensions on both sides of the Blue Line.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Pine Residence in the evening, Colonna underscored that her visit to Lebanon aims to avert the highly elevated risk of war, emphasizing the responsibility of all parties to work towards preventing a regional explosion. She stated that diplomacy, not military action, is the solution in the current situation.

Colonna addressed Lebanese officials, warning that if Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible, highlighting the gravity of the situation. She also conveyed a message to external actors, particularly Iran and its proxies in Iraq, Syria, and the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, stating that their actions contribute to a significant and dangerous mistake. She called for an end to the escalation.

"Lebanon, a cherished friend of France, holds a special place in the heart of the French, and France is committed to preserving stability in the country," she noted.

She stressed the importance of implementing UN Resolution 1701 for the benefit of all and its impact on improving the ground situation.

Colonna commended the extension of the Army Commander's term, deeming it highly beneficial for Lebanon's stability, but emphasized that it is insufficient. She appealed to all officials to demonstrate responsibility and proceed with the election of a president.

Lebanon News

French

Foreign

Minister

Colonna

Lebanon

War

Recovery

Impossible

LBCI Next
Will appointments pass in the Military Council?
French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-12

French Foreign Minister Colonna is set to visit southern regions in Lebanon upon her arrival on Friday

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

French Minister of Armed Forces: Lebanon is in no need of a war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

A Cabinet meeting at the Serail at 9:30 AM on Tuesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

Colonna after meeting Mikati: Mechanism to pave way for a lasting stability in south Lebanon is necessary

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

Gemayel meets Egyptian and Greek ambassadors, highlighting the need to protect Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-17

French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-24

Kabalan to al-Rahi: Some Christians do not want a Christian president

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-11

Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-06

Japanese PM calls on Netanyahu to minimize civilian losses in the conflict with Hamas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli artillery shelling hit outskirts of Jebbayn: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
09:44

The death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip reaches 19,453: Gaza Health Ministry

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:30

Quorum, consensus, and consultations: Bkerke's strategy for Lebanon's presidential challenge

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:21

Will appointments pass in the Military Council?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

Diplomatic efforts: Implementing UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More