News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah wants guarantees, US wants disarmament—stalemate deepens amid diverging demands
News Bulletin Reports
10-07-2025 | 13:15
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hezbollah wants guarantees, US wants disarmament—stalemate deepens amid diverging demands
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Lebanon is awaiting responses from the United States and Israel to a comprehensive proposal submitted by President Joseph Aoun to U.S. envoy Tom Barrack. The document was delivered in response to an earlier list of American demands.
At the heart of the negotiations lies a key question: What does Washington want from Lebanon—particularly from Hezbollah—and what does Hezbollah want in return?
According to U.S. officials, both Barrack’s proposal and the Lebanese response align in addressing the issue of Hezbollah’s weapons. However, the two sides differ significantly in their approach and timeline.
Washington is not satisfied with a written response from Lebanon. It is demanding a formal government decision committing to the transfer of Hezbollah’s weapons to the Lebanese state within a short timeframe.
Implementation would coincide with parallel talks aimed at resolving long-standing disputes with Israel, particularly concerning land border issues.
The Lebanese state, in turn, awaits Hezbollah’s response and its conditions before any discussion on disarmament can begin.
Hezbollah’s conditions are clear: Israel must first withdraw from all occupied territories, end assassinations and violations, release detainees and allow reconstruction to begin.
Only then, the group says, can it engage in discussions over its weapons as part of what it refers to as a “defense strategy”—a concept it has so far refused to fully define or enter negotiations over.
The current positions show little sign of tangible convergence. Reports of progress primarily revolve around the issue of “guarantees” that Hezbollah is seeking from Washington—an issue the Presidential Palace is reportedly discussing daily with the U.S. administration.
According to LBCI sources, there is cautious optimism that an understanding could be reached with the United States, potentially linked to a halt in Israeli airstrikes.
Efforts are currently focused on reactivating the ceasefire monitoring committee, with the aim of limiting Israeli attacks.
The United States views this as a step toward rebuilding trust between the parties. However, it falls short of the security guarantees demanded by Lebanon.
According to U.S. sources, such guarantees will not be offered until the issue of Hezbollah’s disarmament is resolved.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Guarantees
United States
Disarmament
Tom Barrack
Next
War pause or war plan? Netanyahu’s Gaza condition halts progress
From ground incursions to media narratives: Israel’s dual approach in Lebanon—the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-29
Lebanon prepares response to US proposals: Hezbollah insists on US guarantees before disarmament
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-29
Lebanon prepares response to US proposals: Hezbollah insists on US guarantees before disarmament
0
Middle East News
2025-04-18
Iran wants guarantees Trump will not quit a new nuclear pact: Iranian official tells Reuters
Middle East News
2025-04-18
Iran wants guarantees Trump will not quit a new nuclear pact: Iranian official tells Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
Sources: US guarantees pending, Hezbollah's position reiterated in Barrack-Berri meeting
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
Sources: US guarantees pending, Hezbollah's position reiterated in Barrack-Berri meeting
0
World News
2025-07-03
Macron says wants EU-US trade deal 'as soon as possible'
World News
2025-07-03
Macron says wants EU-US trade deal 'as soon as possible'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
As Israel and Syria talk peace, Mount Hermon becomes a line in the sand—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
As Israel and Syria talk peace, Mount Hermon becomes a line in the sand—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
War pause or war plan? Netanyahu’s Gaza condition halts progress
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
War pause or war plan? Netanyahu’s Gaza condition halts progress
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-09
From ground incursions to media narratives: Israel’s dual approach in Lebanon—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-09
From ground incursions to media narratives: Israel’s dual approach in Lebanon—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-09
Israel explores normalization with Syria, despite challenges—could this mark a turning point in Mideast relations?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-09
Israel explores normalization with Syria, despite challenges—could this mark a turning point in Mideast relations?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-09
US, Iran to hold new nuclear talks Sunday in Oman: AFP
World News
2025-05-09
US, Iran to hold new nuclear talks Sunday in Oman: AFP
0
Middle East News
2025-06-15
Iran media says at least 128 people killed in Friday-Saturday Israel attacks
Middle East News
2025-06-15
Iran media says at least 128 people killed in Friday-Saturday Israel attacks
0
World News
10:12
EU sees 10 options for diplomatic action against Israel over human rights
World News
10:12
EU sees 10 options for diplomatic action against Israel over human rights
0
Middle East News
2025-06-10
Iranian lawmakers accuse US and Israel of planning nuclear talks trap
Middle East News
2025-06-10
Iranian lawmakers accuse US and Israel of planning nuclear talks trap
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:53
Clash erupts between south Lebanon residents and UNIFIL forces—Video
Lebanon News
03:53
Clash erupts between south Lebanon residents and UNIFIL forces—Video
2
Lebanon News
04:57
One killed, another injured in strike on motorcycle near Mansouri, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:57
One killed, another injured in strike on motorcycle near Mansouri, south Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
11:04
Lebanese Army warns against suspicious apps, Israeli attempts to recruit citizens
Lebanon News
11:04
Lebanese Army warns against suspicious apps, Israeli attempts to recruit citizens
4
Lebanon News
06:00
UNIFIL spokesperson says peacekeepers can operate independently under Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
06:00
UNIFIL spokesperson says peacekeepers can operate independently under Resolution 1701
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Hezbollah wants guarantees, US wants disarmament—stalemate deepens amid diverging demands
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Hezbollah wants guarantees, US wants disarmament—stalemate deepens amid diverging demands
6
Lebanon News
10:24
President Aoun urges EU support for army, economic recovery, and sovereignty restoration
Lebanon News
10:24
President Aoun urges EU support for army, economic recovery, and sovereignty restoration
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
As Israel and Syria talk peace, Mount Hermon becomes a line in the sand—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
As Israel and Syria talk peace, Mount Hermon becomes a line in the sand—the details
8
Lebanon News
10:33
President Aoun and PM Salam discuss financial and judicial appointments ahead of cabinet session: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
10:33
President Aoun and PM Salam discuss financial and judicial appointments ahead of cabinet session: LBCI sources
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More