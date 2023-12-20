News
Early morning raids: Israeli warplanes target border areas
Lebanon News
2023-12-20 | 01:44
Early morning raids: Israeli warplanes target border areas
At eight in the morning, Israeli warplanes launched a series of raids Wednesday on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab and the outskirts of Aitaroun, and between the towns of Ain Ebel and Bint Jbeil.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Raids
Aita al-Shaab
Aitaroun
Ain Ebel
Bint Jbeil
Lebanese luminary: Professor Niveen Khashab wins 2023 Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Science
French Foreign Minister's visit: Limited progress amidst political challenges and regional complexities
Latest News
Middle East News
04:33
Kuwait cabinet submits resignation to new emir
Middle East News
04:33
Kuwait cabinet submits resignation to new emir
Middle East News
04:24
Kuwait's new emir sworn in, demands comprehensive review
Middle East News
04:24
Kuwait's new emir sworn in, demands comprehensive review
Middle East News
04:16
Water crisis deepens for children in Gaza: 90 percent lack access to normal water usage
Middle East News
04:16
Water crisis deepens for children in Gaza: 90 percent lack access to normal water usage
Middle East News
04:04
Intensive talks on a possible new truce in Gaza: Reuters
Middle East News
04:04
Intensive talks on a possible new truce in Gaza: Reuters
Lebanon Economy
03:30
In the Numbers: Remittances to Lebanon decreased by 1 percent
Lebanon Economy
03:30
In the Numbers: Remittances to Lebanon decreased by 1 percent
Press Highlights
03:26
Diplomatic activity unfolds in Bkerke
Press Highlights
03:26
Diplomatic activity unfolds in Bkerke
Variety and Tech
02:17
Lebanese luminary: Professor Niveen Khashab wins 2023 Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Science
Variety and Tech
02:17
Lebanese luminary: Professor Niveen Khashab wins 2023 Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Science
Press Highlights
01:20
French Foreign Minister's visit: Limited progress amidst political challenges and regional complexities
Press Highlights
01:20
French Foreign Minister's visit: Limited progress amidst political challenges and regional complexities
Middle East News
2023-12-18
The death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip reaches 19,453: Gaza Health Ministry
Middle East News
2023-12-18
The death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip reaches 19,453: Gaza Health Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Operation Prosperity Guardian: Unraveling the Maritime Alliance Countering Houthi Threats in the Red Sea
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Operation Prosperity Guardian: Unraveling the Maritime Alliance Countering Houthi Threats in the Red Sea
Sports News
2023-08-13
Brazilian Neymar "likely to depart" from Paris Saint-Germain
Sports News
2023-08-13
Brazilian Neymar "likely to depart" from Paris Saint-Germain
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Press Highlights
00:31
Tensions rise as US enters political arena: Hezbollah operations and Israeli shelling heighten concerns in the south
Press Highlights
00:31
Tensions rise as US enters political arena: Hezbollah operations and Israeli shelling heighten concerns in the south
Lebanon News
09:23
Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus
Lebanon News
09:23
Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Lebanon's Call for Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 Amidst Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Lebanon's Call for Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 Amidst Regional Tensions
Lebanon News
01:44
Early morning raids: Israeli warplanes target border areas
Lebanon News
01:44
Early morning raids: Israeli warplanes target border areas
Middle East News
08:26
Israeli army storms Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza
Middle East News
08:26
Israeli army storms Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza
Middle East News
12:00
Houthi official: Any country taking action against Houthis in the Red Sea will have their ships targeted
Middle East News
12:00
Houthi official: Any country taking action against Houthis in the Red Sea will have their ships targeted
