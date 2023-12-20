Early morning raids: Israeli warplanes target border areas

Lebanon News
2023-12-20 | 01:44
Early morning raids: Israeli warplanes target border areas
0min
Early morning raids: Israeli warplanes target border areas

At eight in the morning, Israeli warplanes launched a series of raids Wednesday on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab and the outskirts of Aitaroun, and between the towns of Ain Ebel and Bint Jbeil.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
