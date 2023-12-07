News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Erasing history: Israel's war crimes against Gaza's cultural heritage
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-07 | 10:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Erasing history: Israel's war crimes against Gaza's cultural heritage
On the fourteenth of December 1998, the plane of former US President Bill Clinton landed at Gaza International Airport.
On that day, Clinton met with the Former Leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Yasser Arafat, at the Rashad Shawa Cultural Center in the Gaza Strip, which witnessed the first legislative council then.
Twenty-five years have passed since the visit; however, neither the airport nor the cultural center remains.
The Israeli war machine, indifferent to distinguishing between stones and humans, decided to demolish what remained of historical books and manuscripts that tell the story of civilizations and peoples who lived in the region.
The Rashad Shawa Cultural Center was not the sole target of destruction.
Both the public library and the central archive building belonging to the municipality of Gaza were utterly destroyed.
In the face of this reality and Israel's deliberate targeting of what remains of the history of the Gaza Strip, the question arises: How can this history be protected?
Thus, alongside the killing of civilians and the destruction of the Strip, Israel's war crimes extend to erasing any trace of Gaza's culture and history.
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Crime
War
History
Gaza
Heritage
Next
Navigating the war of attrition: Challenges and opportunities in Northern Israel
Putin's Gifts, International Politics, and Regional Agendas in the Middle East
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:26
'War crime': Amnesty International points to 'deliberate' Israeli attack on journalists in south Lebanon on October 13th
Lebanon News
05:26
'War crime': Amnesty International points to 'deliberate' Israeli attack on journalists in south Lebanon on October 13th
0
Middle East News
2023-12-06
Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar
Middle East News
2023-12-06
Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-06
Gaza's hidden crisis: The ecological fallout of Israel's ongoing war
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-06
Gaza's hidden crisis: The ecological fallout of Israel's ongoing war
0
World News
2023-12-06
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warns of the risk of brutal crimes being committed in Gaza
World News
2023-12-06
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warns of the risk of brutal crimes being committed in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Repositioning on the world stage: Raisi's Moscow visit
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Repositioning on the world stage: Raisi's Moscow visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:43
Hezbollah's Radwan Force: Unraveling the military strategy that sparked Israeli concern
News Bulletin Reports
10:43
Hezbollah's Radwan Force: Unraveling the military strategy that sparked Israeli concern
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
A 'new phase:' The beginning of action following investigations into Israeli attack killing Issam Abdallah
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
A 'new phase:' The beginning of action following investigations into Israeli attack killing Issam Abdallah
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:29
Jumblatt's meeting with Hezbollah delegation: Delving into Resolution 1701 and military leadership
News Bulletin Reports
09:29
Jumblatt's meeting with Hezbollah delegation: Delving into Resolution 1701 and military leadership
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-11
Hezbollah targets Israeli Jardah military position
Lebanon News
2023-10-11
Hezbollah targets Israeli Jardah military position
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
0
World News
2023-06-25
Canada opens investigation of Titanic sub implosion
World News
2023-06-25
Canada opens investigation of Titanic sub implosion
0
Lebanon News
09:09
Hezbollah mourns two members from Hermel amid ongoing conflict
Lebanon News
09:09
Hezbollah mourns two members from Hermel amid ongoing conflict
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:23
New dollar tax on household waste
Press Highlights
01:23
New dollar tax on household waste
2
Press Highlights
00:24
Will Macron visit South Lebanon amid heightened tensions?
Press Highlights
00:24
Will Macron visit South Lebanon amid heightened tensions?
3
Lebanon News
08:31
Hezbollah reports 'successful' strike on Israeli military gathering
Lebanon News
08:31
Hezbollah reports 'successful' strike on Israeli military gathering
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:43
Hezbollah's Radwan Force: Unraveling the military strategy that sparked Israeli concern
News Bulletin Reports
10:43
Hezbollah's Radwan Force: Unraveling the military strategy that sparked Israeli concern
5
Press Highlights
01:51
Hamas vanguard in Lebanon seeks to expand influence in camps
Press Highlights
01:51
Hamas vanguard in Lebanon seeks to expand influence in camps
6
Press Highlights
01:29
France prepares for Hochstein's mission
Press Highlights
01:29
France prepares for Hochstein's mission
7
Press Highlights
01:06
French envoy Le Drian's surprise visit to Lebanon amidst Al-Aqsa Flood developments
Press Highlights
01:06
French envoy Le Drian's surprise visit to Lebanon amidst Al-Aqsa Flood developments
8
Lebanon News
05:26
'War crime': Amnesty International points to 'deliberate' Israeli attack on journalists in south Lebanon on October 13th
Lebanon News
05:26
'War crime': Amnesty International points to 'deliberate' Israeli attack on journalists in south Lebanon on October 13th
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More