Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant informed the US Special Envoy to the President, Amos Hochstein, that the time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short, and Israel is committed to changing the security situation along the northern borders.



Gallant met Hochstein at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv in the presence of the Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, Israel's Ambassador to Washington, Mike Herzog, the head of the Strategic Division in the Israeli Army, and other officials from the Israeli security apparatus.



In a statement released by the Defense Ministry, Gallant stated that he conveyed to Hochstein that Israel prefers a resolution with Hezbollah through political means, but the window for this solution is short.