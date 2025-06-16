Iran says it hung convicted Mossad agent arrested in 2023

Iran's judiciary said it hung on Monday a man arrested in 2023 and convicted of being an agent for Israel's Mossad spy agency as fighting raged between the two arch-nemeses.



"Esmaeil Fekri, a Mossad agent convicted of the capital offenses of 'corruption on earth' and 'moharebeh' (waging war against God), was hung after going through the full process of criminal procedure," the judiciary's Mizan Online news website said.



AFP