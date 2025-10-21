News
French diplomatic source: France is working to organize international conference to support Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
21-10-2025 | 07:26
French diplomatic source: France is working to organize international conference to support Lebanese Army
France and the United States reaffirmed their joint support for Syria’s ongoing political transition and social and economic recovery, stressing the need for close coordination among regional and international partners and Syrian authorities to accelerate the country’s reintegration into its regional and global systems.
In a meeting between the French foreign minister and the U.S. envoy, both officials discussed recent positive developments in negotiations between Syria’s transitional authorities and the Syrian Democratic Forces. They agreed to maintain close coordination and continue efforts to facilitate dialogue between the two sides, paving the way for implementing the March 10 agreement and easing field tensions under the ceasefire declared on October 7.
The two parties underscored that a peaceful, negotiated solution aimed at unifying Syria and integrating the country’s northeastern regions into the national political process remains the only viable path toward lasting regional stability.
The talks also addressed international support for the Lebanese Army, with both sides emphasizing the need for tangible and measurable progress in the army’s operations to disarm Hezbollah south of the Litani River.
The French minister noted that France is preparing an international conference in Riyadh in November to support the Lebanese Army and called for U.S. backing for the initiative, given Washington’s role as the army’s primary supporter.
Regarding Lebanon’s economic reforms, France and the U.S. agreed that Lebanese authorities must fulfill their commitments by passing legislation to distribute banking sector losses and reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). If progress is achieved, France is prepared to host a conference in Paris dedicated to Lebanon’s reconstruction and economic recovery.
On Lebanese-Syrian relations, the two sides exchanged positive views on the growing rapprochement between Beirut and Damascus, exemplified by the Syrian foreign minister’s visit to Beirut on September 10. They agreed on the importance of continuing this path in the interest of both nations’ sovereignty and stability.
In a related context, both sides said the Gaza ceasefire and implementation of the peace plan should pave the way for renewed momentum toward peace between Israel and its neighbors. In line with the “New York Declaration,” France pledged to support all dialogue efforts to advance this process.
Lebanon News
French
Diplomatic
France
International
Conference
Support
Lebanese
Army
