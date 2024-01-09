Mikati and UN officials navigate peace amidst regional threats

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, during a meeting with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, discussed the developments in the south and ongoing efforts to stop the war in Gaza.



In addition, the meeting was held in the presence of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, Head of Mission and Force Commander of UNIFIL, Major General Aroldo Lázaro, Political Advisor Hervé Lacroix, and the advisors to the Prime Minister.



The Prime Minister reiterated "the international community's demand for the cessation of Israeli aggression" and stated: "We seek permanent stability and call for a lasting peaceful solution, but, in return, we receive warnings through international envoys about a war on Lebanon. My repeated position to these envoys is: Do you support the idea of destruction? Is what is happening in Gaza acceptable?"



He emphasized, "Lebanon's readiness to engage in negotiations to achieve a long-term stabilization process in southern Lebanon and along the northern borders of occupied Palestine, committing to international resolutions and the ceasefire truce, and Resolution 1701."



Lacroix called on all parties to "calm down, support the army in the south, and continue close cooperation between it and UNIFIL."