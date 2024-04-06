Hezbollah, Amal Movement announce death of six members in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah and its allied Amal Movement declared the death of six of their members on Friday in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.



The daily exchange of fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border continues between Hezbollah and the Israeli army since the outbreak of war between the Israeli state and Hamas in Gaza on October 7th.



From time to time, allied movements to Hezbollah announce their participation in military operations against Israel.



Hezbollah announced on Friday night the killing of a third member "on the road to Jerusalem," a term used to refer to their casualties in the battle with Israel, after reporting two deaths on Friday.



Amal Movement, led by the Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, announced the death of three of its members on Friday.



Hezbollah claims it is launching attacks in support of Hamas in its war against Israel in Gaza, targeting Israeli military sites. Israel says it is responding to the sources of fire, targeting military officials in Hezbollah and Hamas.



The Israeli army announced in a statement on Friday that its warplanes targeted a "building belonging to the Amal Movement" where some of its fighters were located in Marjayoun in southern Lebanon.



The statement said, "The Amal Movement has operated against Israel throughout the war, and it planned to carry out an additional attack on Israeli territory."



Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced on the "X" platform in Arabic that warplanes belonging to the air force targeted Hezbollah infrastructure, including a "military building" in the area of Ayta al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.



Hezbollah's Secretary-General announced in a televised speech on Friday that the party has not yet used "neither its main weapons nor its main forces" against Israel.



He reiterated that Hezbollah would stop its attacks when the war in Gaza ceases.



Since the beginning of the exchange of fire, at least 356 people have been killed in Lebanon, including 235 Hezbollah fighters, 15 fighters from Amal Movement, and 68 civilians, according to a toll compiled by Agence France-Presse based on party statements and official Lebanese sources.



In contrast, ten soldiers and eight civilians were killed on the Israeli side by fire from Lebanon, according to the Israeli army.



AFP