Military alert in northern Israel: Concerns mount over Iran's proxies as Israeli defense systems prove inadequate

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20 | 12:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Military alert in northern Israel: Concerns mount over Iran&#39;s proxies as Israeli defense systems prove inadequate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Military alert in northern Israel: Concerns mount over Iran's proxies as Israeli defense systems prove inadequate

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In light of the recent attack on Iran, a palpable silence looms over the Israeli political scene.

However, the northern region is witnessing military movements and the deployment of war equipment towards Syria from Tiberias to Mount Hermon.

Israeli reports have revealed heightened alertness by security agencies in this area, anticipating any potential Iranian retaliation, which this time may be executed through Iran's proxies.

For the first time, military exercises and preparations include the Israeli Electric Corporation amid reports predicting its targeting among strikes aimed at strategic sites.

Despite ongoing concerns regarding infiltration operations, a military report indicated the fall of more than 850 rockets in the Golan Heights and adjacent areas since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.

Following the failure of missile defense systems to intercept explosive drones that landed in the north in recent days, specifically in Arab al-Aramshe and Beit Hillel, security agencies are exploring ways to counter Hezbollah drones, as it became apparent that Israel's Iron Dome and its defense systems are inadequate against such drone types.

This situation has prompted Israeli authorities to contemplate what they describe as a crucial turning point in favor of Hezbollah amidst internal disagreements regarding the fate of the 120,000 Israelis who have fled from the north to other areas.

Simultaneously, with renewed concerns along the northern borders, the Rafah invasion resumed after the military revealed its preparations for the operation, despite disputes with Washington over ensuring the security of 1.4 million Palestinians. This comes in exchange for the growing voices calling to refrain from entering Rafah and instead head towards an immediate prisoner exchange deal.

As the War Cabinet deliberates on the Rafah matter and receives security and military reports on readiness for the operation, families of prisoners intensify their protests, supported by tens of thousands of Israelis demanding an immediate halt to the war and the rescue of the remaining Israeli prisoners alive in Gaza.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Military Alert

Israel

Concerns

Iran

Proxies

Defense

Systems

LBCI Next
Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs
US vetoes UN resolution: Will Palestine eventually attain the right of full UN membership?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:21

Pentagon chief discusses Iran, Gaza aid with Israeli Defense Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-13

Israel says Iran launched drone salvo at it, air defenses poised

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-13

Israel boosts defenses amid tensions with Iran: What are Israel's sensitive sites?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-13

Ain al-Assad base: Iran and Israel's past precedents and current concerns

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

After the rain: Dubai's response to climate challenges raises concerns for Lebanon's next winter

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

TotalEnergies' report delay: Lebanon presses TotalEnergies for report on oil exploration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Haniyeh heads to Turkey: Has Hamas become a political burden for Qatar?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-29

Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-02

Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Lebanese army has crucial role in south Lebanon's stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Lebanese army has crucial role in south Lebanon's stability

LBCI
Middle East News
00:28

Iran to respond at 'maximum level' if Israel acts against its interests, FM says

LBCI
Middle East News
00:10

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces post hit in air strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

After the rain: Dubai's response to climate challenges raises concerns for Lebanon's next winter

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Military alert in northern Israel: Concerns mount over Iran's proxies as Israeli defense systems prove inadequate

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:10

Turkey: Ending Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories is 'first priority'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38

Abbas: Palestinians to reconsider US ties after veto of bid for full UN membership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More