Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In light of the recent attack on Iran, a palpable silence looms over the Israeli political scene.



However, the northern region is witnessing military movements and the deployment of war equipment towards Syria from Tiberias to Mount Hermon.



Israeli reports have revealed heightened alertness by security agencies in this area, anticipating any potential Iranian retaliation, which this time may be executed through Iran's proxies.



For the first time, military exercises and preparations include the Israeli Electric Corporation amid reports predicting its targeting among strikes aimed at strategic sites.



Despite ongoing concerns regarding infiltration operations, a military report indicated the fall of more than 850 rockets in the Golan Heights and adjacent areas since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.



Following the failure of missile defense systems to intercept explosive drones that landed in the north in recent days, specifically in Arab al-Aramshe and Beit Hillel, security agencies are exploring ways to counter Hezbollah drones, as it became apparent that Israel's Iron Dome and its defense systems are inadequate against such drone types.



This situation has prompted Israeli authorities to contemplate what they describe as a crucial turning point in favor of Hezbollah amidst internal disagreements regarding the fate of the 120,000 Israelis who have fled from the north to other areas.



Simultaneously, with renewed concerns along the northern borders, the Rafah invasion resumed after the military revealed its preparations for the operation, despite disputes with Washington over ensuring the security of 1.4 million Palestinians. This comes in exchange for the growing voices calling to refrain from entering Rafah and instead head towards an immediate prisoner exchange deal.



As the War Cabinet deliberates on the Rafah matter and receives security and military reports on readiness for the operation, families of prisoners intensify their protests, supported by tens of thousands of Israelis demanding an immediate halt to the war and the rescue of the remaining Israeli prisoners alive in Gaza.