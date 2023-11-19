Border tensions and political vacuum: Al-Rahi emphasizes the need for army leadership stability

Lebanon News
2023-11-19 | 06:48
High views
Border tensions and political vacuum: Al-Rahi emphasizes the need for army leadership stability
Border tensions and political vacuum: Al-Rahi emphasizes the need for army leadership stability

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi sees that the parliament deliberately neglects its primary and fundamental duty, which is to elect a president, and the highest authority in the country has been absent for a year. 

"This council stumbles and loses its responsibility in legislation, accountability, and oversight," he added.

He considers that the caretaker government is divided due to the constant "boycotters," thus faltering in its powers, pointing out that the people are becoming poorer due to these practices.

He said: "You, disruptors, do not have the right to continue not electing a president. You do not have the right to create crises and side complications instead of immediately electing the president to solve your crisis."

"Go to the parliament and elect a president and stop gambling with the state, its stability, its people, and its dignity. This way, all your intended complications will be resolved for cheap purposes."

He added: "With the war raging on our southern borders, it is necessary not to interfere with the highest leadership of the army until a president is elected for the republic [...] The issue here is related to the need to protect our people and to preserve security on the entire Lebanese territory and borders, especially in the south, according to Security Council Resolution 1701."

During Sunday Mass, he said that a delegation from the border towns explained their suffering: 70 percent have moved to Beirut, Mount Lebanon, Keserwan, and Jbeil.

"The delegation came requesting educational, health, and food assistance. Moreover, they demand security in the region, avoiding tensions and skirmishes and securing the movement of residents to their workplaces. The matter requires a lot of self-control and wisdom, avoiding war and its calamities for everyone," he added.
 

