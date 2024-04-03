Lebanese Army investigation: UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon injured in mine explosion

Lebanon News
2024-04-03 | 07:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Army investigation: UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon injured in mine explosion
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Army investigation: UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon injured in mine explosion

An investigation launched by the Lebanese Army indicates that a landmine explosion in southern Lebanon on Saturday injured three United Nations observers and a translator, according to what a judicial source told Agence France-Presse.
 
The preliminary findings of the investigation confirmed that the observers were injured in a landmine explosion.

The source stated, ''There were three mines in the area; one exploded while the other two were being defused.'' 

The Israeli military had earlier blamed Hezbollah for injuring the observers and their translator in the town of Rmeich in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, indicating that they were injured in an explosion caused by a device planted by Hezbollah.

AFP

Lebanon News

Lebanese Army

Explosion

Investigation

UNIFIL

LBCI Next
Blinken-Macron diplomatic talks on Gaza crisis and preventing escalations in Lebanon
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers remain active despite escalating tensions in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

UNIFIL spokesperson: Shooting incident targets joint patrol with the Lebanese Army, no injuries reported

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-15

UKMTO reports explosion incident in Yemen, investigation underway

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-10

UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

UNIFIL: Peacekeepers remain active despite escalating tensions in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

UN observers injured in Lebanon not hit by 'direct or indirect fire': peacekeepers

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Blinken-Macron diplomatic talks on Gaza crisis and preventing escalations in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

UNIFIL: Peacekeepers remain active despite escalating tensions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-29

MP Assaad Dargham to LBCI: We need another Mar Mikhael understanding to correct the flaws of the basic understanding

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:29

Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

Shaken Economy: Taiwan's Chip Industry in the Aftermath of a Major Earthquake

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:06

UAE suspends aid via maritime corridor pending investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Multi-front war: Israel braces for potential retaliation after Damascus attack

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:17

Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation

LBCI
World News
14:04

The US was 'unaware' of strike on Iran's Damascus mission

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More