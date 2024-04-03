Lebanese Army investigation: UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon injured in mine explosion

An investigation launched by the Lebanese Army indicates that a landmine explosion in southern Lebanon on Saturday injured three United Nations observers and a translator, according to what a judicial source told Agence France-Presse.



The preliminary findings of the investigation confirmed that the observers were injured in a landmine explosion.



The source stated, ''There were three mines in the area; one exploded while the other two were being defused.''



The Israeli military had earlier blamed Hezbollah for injuring the observers and their translator in the town of Rmeich in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, indicating that they were injured in an explosion caused by a device planted by Hezbollah.



AFP