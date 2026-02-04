US Congressman Darin LaHood to LBCI: Meeting with Lebanese Army commander was “very good”, urges stronger disarmament efforts

04-02-2026 | 11:37
US Congressman Darin LaHood to LBCI: Meeting with Lebanese Army commander was "very good", urges stronger disarmament efforts
US Congressman Darin LaHood to LBCI: Meeting with Lebanese Army commander was “very good”, urges stronger disarmament efforts

U.S. Congressman Darin LaHood told LBCI that his meeting with Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal was “very good,” saying they held in-depth discussions on disarmament, as well as on the importance of the Lebanese Army and the role it plays in Lebanon.

“We want to be supportive of the Lebanese Army. It is the pillar that has kept the country together and the backbone of the state,” LaHood said. “But it needs to take stronger action on the issue of disarmament. That is why we discussed areas north of the Litani River and the Bekaa, and what needs to be achieved there.”

He added: “At this stage, we are satisfied with the Lebanese Army’s performance in restricting Hezbollah’s weapons, but further progress is needed. When we look again at north of the Litani and the Bekaa, we must ensure that Hezbollah’s weapons have been completely removed and eliminated there. We discussed this issue and how we can help by providing the equipment they need to achieve this goal.”

LaHood said additional assistance to the Lebanese Army is expected. “We are working with the State Department, the Department of Defense and the National Security Council to provide them with the necessary equipment,” he said.

