News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
12
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
12
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Congressman Darin LaHood to LBCI: Meeting with Lebanese Army commander was “very good”, urges stronger disarmament efforts
Lebanon News
04-02-2026 | 11:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US Congressman Darin LaHood to LBCI: Meeting with Lebanese Army commander was “very good”, urges stronger disarmament efforts
U.S. Congressman Darin LaHood told LBCI that his meeting with Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal was “very good,” saying they held in-depth discussions on disarmament, as well as on the importance of the Lebanese Army and the role it plays in Lebanon.
“We want to be supportive of the Lebanese Army. It is the pillar that has kept the country together and the backbone of the state,” LaHood said. “But it needs to take stronger action on the issue of disarmament. That is why we discussed areas north of the Litani River and the Bekaa, and what needs to be achieved there.”
He added: “At this stage, we are satisfied with the Lebanese Army’s performance in restricting Hezbollah’s weapons, but further progress is needed. When we look again at north of the Litani and the Bekaa, we must ensure that Hezbollah’s weapons have been completely removed and eliminated there. We discussed this issue and how we can help by providing the equipment they need to achieve this goal.”
LaHood said additional assistance to the Lebanese Army is expected. “We are working with the State Department, the Department of Defense and the National Security Council to provide them with the necessary equipment,” he said.
Lebanon News
Congressman
Darin
LaHood
LBCI:
Meeting
Lebanese
commander
“very
good”,
urges
stronger
disarmament
efforts
Next
PM Salam to CNN: Israeli occupation and daily violations undermine stability in southern Lebanon
Judges Jamal Hajjar and Tarek Bitar meet to review developments in Beirut port blast investigation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-01-22
Zelensky says meeting with Trump in Davos was 'very good'
World News
2026-01-22
Zelensky says meeting with Trump in Davos was 'very good'
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Lebanese Army chief to meet senior US lawmakers during Washington visit: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Lebanese Army chief to meet senior US lawmakers during Washington visit: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-13
UNIFIL chief tells LBCI cooperation with Lebanese army key to southern stability
Lebanon News
2025-12-13
UNIFIL chief tells LBCI cooperation with Lebanese army key to southern stability
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-18
LBCI exclusive: Lebanese Army Commander cancels Washington trip after official meetings called off
Lebanon News
2025-11-18
LBCI exclusive: Lebanese Army Commander cancels Washington trip after official meetings called off
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
After UNIFIL: Lebanon’s search for a post-2026 security framework
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
After UNIFIL: Lebanon’s search for a post-2026 security framework
0
Lebanon News
12:06
MP Mohammad Raad: Committed to unity, cooperation, and restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
12:06
MP Mohammad Raad: Committed to unity, cooperation, and restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
11:49
PM Salam to CNN: Israeli occupation and daily violations undermine stability in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:49
PM Salam to CNN: Israeli occupation and daily violations undermine stability in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:07
Judges Jamal Hajjar and Tarek Bitar meet to review developments in Beirut port blast investigation
Lebanon News
11:07
Judges Jamal Hajjar and Tarek Bitar meet to review developments in Beirut port blast investigation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-29
Trump says Netanyahu has his 'full backing' in Gaza war if Hamas rejects plan
World News
2025-09-29
Trump says Netanyahu has his 'full backing' in Gaza war if Hamas rejects plan
0
World News
2025-12-19
Ukrainian, American, European teams to hold new talks in US on Friday: Kyiv
World News
2025-12-19
Ukrainian, American, European teams to hold new talks in US on Friday: Kyiv
0
Lebanon News
03:41
President Aoun condemns Israeli spraying of toxic chemicals over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:41
President Aoun condemns Israeli spraying of toxic chemicals over southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:37
US Congressman Darin LaHood to LBCI: Meeting with Lebanese Army commander was “very good”, urges stronger disarmament efforts
Lebanon News
11:37
US Congressman Darin LaHood to LBCI: Meeting with Lebanese Army commander was “very good”, urges stronger disarmament efforts
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:41
President Aoun condemns Israeli spraying of toxic chemicals over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:41
President Aoun condemns Israeli spraying of toxic chemicals over southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
07:19
Tests show Israeli army used banned herbicide near Blue Line — information obtained by LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19
Tests show Israeli army used banned herbicide near Blue Line — information obtained by LBCI
3
Middle East News
08:35
Israeli military appoints Major General Ghassan Alian to oversee Druze affairs
Middle East News
08:35
Israeli military appoints Major General Ghassan Alian to oversee Druze affairs
4
Lebanon News
11:37
US Congressman Darin LaHood to LBCI: Meeting with Lebanese Army commander was “very good”, urges stronger disarmament efforts
Lebanon News
11:37
US Congressman Darin LaHood to LBCI: Meeting with Lebanese Army commander was “very good”, urges stronger disarmament efforts
5
Lebanon News
08:12
Lebanon to file UN complaint over alleged Israeli use of toxic substances on farmland
Lebanon News
08:12
Lebanon to file UN complaint over alleged Israeli use of toxic substances on farmland
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
After UNIFIL: Lebanon’s search for a post-2026 security framework
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
After UNIFIL: Lebanon’s search for a post-2026 security framework
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel raises demands to US over Iran, signaling potential action if ballistic missiles left out of talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel raises demands to US over Iran, signaling potential action if ballistic missiles left out of talks
8
Lebanon News
11:49
PM Salam to CNN: Israeli occupation and daily violations undermine stability in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:49
PM Salam to CNN: Israeli occupation and daily violations undermine stability in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More