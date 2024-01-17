Diplomatic discourse: Foreign Minister Bou Habib thanks France for solidarity

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib expressed his appreciation for the solidarity of the French people with Lebanon to preserve its sovereignty, independence, and the integrity of its territory.



Following his meeting with the leader of "La France insoumise," Jean-Luc Mélenchon, at the head of a parliamentary delegation from the party, emphasized the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and to prevent the expansion of the war.