Ukraine to get 560 million euros for infrastructure from development bank

2024-04-19 | 07:28
Ukraine to get 560 million euros for infrastructure from development bank

Ukraine will receive 560 million euros for energy and transport infrastructure from the European Investment Bank, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

In addition to infrastructure development, the funds will go towards rebuilding residential buildings and other economic projects that Shmyhal said would bring Ukraine closer to the European Union.



Reuters

