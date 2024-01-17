In a Wednesday statement, Samir Geagea, the Lebanese Forces party leader, affirmed that military escalation is shifting from one region to another in the Middle East, causing increasing concern among Lebanese citizens.



He stated in a release that Iran and its proxies are fighting on one side, and the United States and Israel on the other, with Hezbollah in Lebanon, as one of Iran's proxies, engaged in military escalation due to the current confrontation between Iran, the United States, and Israel.



He considered that, until now, the situation is somewhat understandable, though still unacceptable.



However, "what is incomprehensible is the Lebanese government delegating strategic decisions, both military and security, to Hezbollah." Consequently, this puts the Lebanese people and Lebanon's paramount interests at the mercy of the region's "winds" and open conflicts between all parties, he said.



He said, "At a time when all Arab countries, both large and small, distance themselves from the current conflict in Gaza and the Middle East, we fail to understand the logic behind involving Lebanon in this war, especially given its current status as the smallest and poorest country due to its ongoing financial, economic, and political crises."



He added, "It would be appreciated if someone could explain to us by what right and logic Lebanon is being dragged into this bloody conflict in the Middle East. Perhaps the caretaker government, being in a caretaker status, cannot undertake developmental projects, economic initiatives, infrastructure renewal, or the like."



He added: "However, it is within its responsibilities to keep the specter of war away from Lebanon and address the dangerous issues threatening the citizens' security, lives, families, livelihoods, interests, and the future of their country."



He emphasized that the political forces forming this government, specifically the Axis of Resistance, the Free Patriotic Movement, and some independents, regardless of their internal disagreements and vested interests, all bear the responsibility for what Lebanon might face if the caretaker government continues to avoid its responsibilities by "adopting the position of the Axis of Resistance regarding the wars in the Middle East."