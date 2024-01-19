Cabinet approves the licensing of Blocks 8 and 10 for the consortium comprising Total Energies, Eni, and Qatar Energy

The Cabinet approved on January 12 the licensing of Blocks 8 and 10 for the consortium comprising Total Energies, Eni, and Qatar Energy.



However, at the request of the Energy Ministry, the decision included financial and technical conditions, with the hope that the consortium would adhere to them.



These conditions pertain to increasing Lebanon's financial share, seismic surveys in Block 8, and reducing the timelines for exploration and drilling in the blocks mentioned.



The decision is currently under review by the consortium, which is expected to make a decision regarding the Lebanese conditions and signature of the contract accordingly.