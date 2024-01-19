News
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
10
o
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
10
o
Cabinet approves the licensing of Blocks 8 and 10 for the consortium comprising Total Energies, Eni, and Qatar Energy
2024-01-19 | 12:49
The Cabinet approved on January 12 the licensing of Blocks 8 and 10 for the consortium comprising Total Energies, Eni, and Qatar Energy.
However, at the request of the Energy Ministry, the decision included financial and technical conditions, with the hope that the consortium would adhere to them.
These conditions pertain to increasing Lebanon's financial share, seismic surveys in Block 8, and reducing the timelines for exploration and drilling in the blocks mentioned.
The decision is currently under review by the consortium, which is expected to make a decision regarding the Lebanese conditions and signature of the contract accordingly.
6
Lebanon News
02:41
Education Minister's appeal: Cardinal Al-Rahi's decision on school protocols
Lebanon News
02:41
Education Minister's appeal: Cardinal Al-Rahi's decision on school protocols
7
Lebanon News
02:31
UN Resolution 1701: Amal-Hezbollah commitment amid Israeli hindrance
Lebanon News
02:31
UN Resolution 1701: Amal-Hezbollah commitment amid Israeli hindrance
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Lebanon ranks 136th in World Happiness Report 2023: The role of mental health
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Lebanon ranks 136th in World Happiness Report 2023: The role of mental health
