Lebanese PM Najib Mikati adjusts duration of Eid al-Fitr holiday

Lebanon News
2024-04-09 | 14:37
High views
Lebanese PM Najib Mikati adjusts duration of Eid al-Fitr holiday
Lebanese PM Najib Mikati adjusts duration of Eid al-Fitr holiday

Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued an administrative memorandum on Tuesday amending the duration of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The memorandum stated that all public administrations and institutions, as well as municipalities, will be closed from Wednesday, April 10, 2024, until April 13, 2024.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

Memorandum

Eid Al-Fitr

Holiday

FPM condemns the killing of Pascal Sleiman, calls for justice and vigilance
Price of gasoline increases by 11,000 LBP
